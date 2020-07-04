No alternative to Imran in party: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said there can never be any alternative to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the party and whenever PTI comes to power Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister.

He was talking with PTI MNA Sadaqat Abbasi during a meeting on Friday at Governor House here. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was standing firm with the Prime Minister Imran Khan like a rock. The people have given us a five-year mandate. Imran Khan will be Prime Minister in 2023 too. All resources will be channelised and spent on country’s development.

He said the government was implementing practical mechanisms to solve the economic problems of the country. He said, “We believe in across-the-board accountability in Pakistan. All institutions, including NAB, are working independently without any pressure.”

We are making institutions strong and cleaning them from political interference. Corrupt persons irrespective of political affiliations will be held accountable. For the first time, decisions are being made on the basis of merit and transparency in Pakistan, he added.

The governor said that all allied parties were standing by the government. In the budget, allied parties also supported the government.

The government will complete a five-year term. He said that Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, including Corona at this time and the government was trying to overcome all challenges, he maintained. MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who can eliminate corruption from the country and resolve other issues.