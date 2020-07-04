Solar plant foundation laid at UET

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Friday organised a groundbreaking ceremony of installation of 1mwp solar plant.

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhter Malik was the chief guest who along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar laid the foundation of this project. The generating capacity of the project is 1mwp while after the completion of this project the university will get an annual benefit of Rs170 million.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Punjab Energy Minister talked to media and highlighted the importance of solar energy in the province. He said the project was first major step towards clean and green Pakistan. We will extend this project to all other universities in Punjab. He said several MoUs had been signed to shift 11 universities of Punjab to solar energy, while the Punjab government had not spent a single rupee on these projects. He said he was getting full support from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for this project and they were making untiring efforts to provide affordable and environment-friendly energy in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Dr Mansoor Sarwar thanked the minister and said clean and green energy had become the need of the whole world. UET will save millions of rupees and will spend it on research projects. The solar project will be completed by September 15, 2020.