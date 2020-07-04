England’s Curran tests negative for virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.
Curran went into self-isolation in his room at the on-site hotel on Thursday after overnight illness — which included diarrhoea and sickness — forced him out of England’s ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl after he had batted on the first day of the game.
“England’s Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from yesterday (Thursday),” said an ECB statement.