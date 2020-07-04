38 vehicles impounded, fine imposed over SOPs violation

MIANWALI: The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has impounded 38 vehicles and imposed fines to the tune of Rs 200,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

DRTA Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Joyea along with traffic police had checked different vans on Mianwali-Sargodha Road and Mianwali-Kala Bagh Road and imposed Rs 200,000 fine and impounded 38 vehicles and challaned over 250 other vehicles over violation of SOPs.

The secretary DRTA had said that on the directions of Secretary Transport Punjab, the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in the district at all van stops. He said action was being taken over the non compliance of the directions.