Local PTI leader, fellow party workers join PPP

A leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his fellow party workers joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday.

Ashraf Ali, the PTI additional general secretary in constituency PS-103 of Karachi, joined the PPP along with his fellow party workers after a meeting with Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at the latter’s office.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi chapter president, said that activists and office-bearers of different political parties had been joining the PPP in large numbers, showing the popularity of the party among the public.

He said the new entrants to the PPP had been in contact with him for the past one month but the press conference to make the announcement to this effect could not be held due to the ongoing coronavirus health emergency. “Even today, not all the people desirous of joining the PPP could be invited due to coronavirus.”

Ghani added that the general public across the country had been expressing their disapproval of the federal government owing to their anti-people policies. He said the economy of the country had been ruined while the living standard of the general public had massively gone down as a result of the two-year rule of the PTI in the country.