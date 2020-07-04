Man’s body found five days after death

The body of a man was found five days after his death in the city’s Hijrat Colony area on Friday. According to the Civil Lines police, the body was found at a house located in HIjrat Colony. As the police were called in, they attended the scene along with rescuers and the body was moved the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Ibrahim, son of Rafiq. The police said the man used to live alone, while the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Drowned in pond

A man lost his life as he drowned while having a bath in pond developed due to the accumulation of water at a vacant site within the Manghopir police station. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Amir, son of Munir Khan. Further investigations are underway.