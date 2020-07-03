close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 3, 2020

Biden to seek Kashmir solution if elected US president

Top Story

 
July 3, 2020

NEW YORK: The US Democratic Party has assured Pakistani-American community activists that the party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, if elected, would contribute in promoting equitable solutions to the outstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine as well as the growing discrimination against Muslims in India. The assurance was given by Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, in a virtual meeting.

Latest News

More From Top Story