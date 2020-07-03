Biden to seek Kashmir solution if elected US president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: The US Democratic Party has assured Pakistani-American community activists that the party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, if elected, would contribute in promoting equitable solutions to the outstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine as well as the growing discrimination against Muslims in India. The assurance was given by Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, in a virtual meeting.