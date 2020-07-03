close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
President Alvi wants justice for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that there should be justice in the case against Jang-Geo Media Group's Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He expressed these views while talking to the Geo News Programme, ‘Geo Parliament.’ "I've been making appearances in private media since the year 2000. The media has made sure that people know what is happening," he said. "The case is going on in the court so I cannot make a comment on it. There's no doubt that there should be transparency in the case," Alvi said.

