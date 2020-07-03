Compensation for Tirah IDPs, end to power cuts sought

JAMRUD: The workers of various political parties and members of other organisations staged two separate protest camps for acceptance of their demands in Jamrud Bazaar here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a protest camp, local leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Zarghon Shah said that the internally displaces persons (IDPs) of Tirah in Khyber district were running from pillar to post for the last several years but the government had turned a blind eye towards their issues.

He demanded the government to give them the status of affectees, compensate them for their losses and repatriate them to their native towns in Tirah. The second protest camp was staged by the activists of Tanzim-e-Naujawanan Kokikhel.

The protestors asked the government to end unscheduled electricity load-shedding in Jamrud tehsil as it had crippled routine life and businesses in the area. On this occasion, Irfanullah said that there was acute shortage of drinking water due to the hours-long electricity load-shedding.

He said that residents of the area were also taking their patients to the hospitals in Peshawar due to frequently interrupted supply of electricity. The protestors threatened to launch a protest movement if their demands were not accepted.