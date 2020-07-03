Two seminary students drown in Batkhela

BATKHELA: Two students of a seminary drowned while swimming in a canal in Batkhela here on Thursday. Locals said that two students of Rozatul Atfaal in Amandar locality in Batkhela town were swimming in the canal to beat the heat.

They said that all of a sudden the gushing water swept away the students. Soon after the incident, a team of divers and health staff headed by District Emergency Officer Arshad Iqbal rushed to the spot and started search for the missing students.