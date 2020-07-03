close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

Army Chief visits Karachi Corps

National

Our Correspondent
July 3, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters, Karachi and Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Thursday.

Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received COAS and briefed him on the operational matters and internal security situation.

General Bajwa interacted with troops and asked them to remain vigilant against emerging challenges. The COAS expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAs in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to law enforcement agencies for countering nefarious designs of the enemies.

The COAS also visited Garrison Health and Diagnostic Center and Field Isolation Center. He lauded the support rendered by Formation in national response against COVID-19.

Earlier, on arrival at Sindh Rangers headquarters, COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fataha.

