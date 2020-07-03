Epstein’s girlfriend charged with six counts in sex abuse case

NEW YORK: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was charged Thursday with six counts relating to the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors in the case of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. An indictment filed in a New York court showed that the charges include conspiracy to entice minors to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of minors for criminal sexual activity and perjury. Maxwell, whose whereabouts had been unknown following Epstein´s suicide while awaiting trial last summer, was arrested by FBI officers in New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell was detained “without incident” in Bradford, New Hampshire at 8:30 am (1330 GMT) Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told AFP.