More efforts to digitise Pakistan stressed

Islamabad : Miss Tanya Aidrus Special Assistant to Prime Minister on digital Pakistan today visited the COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) pioneer ISP of Pakistan project of COMSATS Secretariat to witness CIS Data centre, Telemedicine services, COMSATS Software Solutions.

She was welcomed by Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi and Chief Operating Officer Nasir Jamal Khan at COMSATS Internet Services CIS Technology Park.

On her visit to CIS gave a detailed presentation on the history and operations of the project. She was informed that COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) is the pioneer organisation to introduce Internet services, Telemedicine Services in Pakistan. CIS has established a network of 19 offices across Pakistan to serve Government organizations, SME and private organizations and Internet in rural areas, he added.

Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, briefed the Special Assistant about COMSATS Internet Services and different projects of CIS. He informed that the purpose of the facilities developed by COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) is to serve the rural people in remote areas with no or little access to good IT facilities.

On the Occasion Special Assistant to Prime minister on Digital Pakistan admired COMSATS Internet Services professional environment and IT superior services provided to Government and private sector across Pakistan.