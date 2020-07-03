Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan awarded UK fellowship through distinction

Islamabad : Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Head of the Department of Public Health at the Health Services Academy (HSA), has been awarded ‘Fellowship Through Distinction’ of The Faculty of Public Health, Royal College of Physicians, London—one of the highest and most prestigious Public Health Accreditations at the global level.

Dr. Shahzad was to personally sign the Membership Register for Fellowship Award at a ceremony scheduled at the Royal College of Physicians in October 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has unfortunately been canceled with a likelihood of being rescheduled sometime in 2021, according to a revised tentative plan shared with him by President of the Faculty of Public Health Prof Dr. Maggie Rae.

Dr. Shahzad also holds Fellowship of The Royal Society for Public Health, London, which has now added him in their Special Interest Group (SIG); he is Member of the European Public Health Association and Member Technical Committee of the Global Public Health Association—a great honour indeed for Pakistan.

Dr. Shahzad graduated in medicine from Lahore’s King Edward Medical College in 1991. After completing MBBS, he did MBA with Majors in Finance and MS in Public Health from Quaid-e-Azam University. He is one of Pakistan’s few medical doctors holding a PhD in Management Sciences.

Dr. Shahzad has over 27 years of public sector work experience ranging from peripheral level administration to management of tertiary care health offices. He carries vast teaching and research experience at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the fields of health financing, project management, systems and policy development, corporate governance, and health economics. He has contributed to the development of several national and international strategies, policy papers, and training manuals. His research work has been extensively disseminated through over 50 peer-reviewed publications.