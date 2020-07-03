Huge crowds in markets, individuals ignoring SOPs

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and deaths caused by the disease started showing a downward trend in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi particularly for the past one-and-a-half week but instead of following standard operating procedures (SOPs) more vigorously, the majority of individuals has started taking spread of illness non-seriously.

The government has so far imposed smart lockdown in well over 35 localities in the twin cities including Barra Market in Raja Bazaar area though almost all main markets including Raja Bazaar and other markets adjoining it have been attracting huge crowds since Monday.

According to many health experts, the fall in the number of confirmed cases from the twin cities is a result of smart lockdowns and they believe that if people behave non-seriously ahead of Eidul Azha as they did at the time of ease in lockdown on Eidul Fitr, the region may suffer a second spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the coming weeks.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, it is time to sensitize public and inform people that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths is on a decline mainly because of smart lockdowns and SOPs followed more seriously by individuals in the last couple of weeks and if the matter is taken non-serious, the situation may get worse again.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in last 24 hours, the coronavirus illness claimed another two lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and over 200 new cases of the disease have been confirmed positive taking tally to 18,387.

According to details, a 65-year old male patient from the main city area of Rawal Town in Rawalpindi district died of COVID-19 here at Holy Family Hospital in town while the other death has been reported from the federal capital.

After two deaths on Thursday, the death toll from the twin cities rose to 373 while confirmation of another 204 patients positive for COVID-19 has taken tally to 18387 of which 10902 have so far recovered though there are still 7,112 active cases of the disease in the region including 2009 in Rawalpindi district and 5,103 in the federal capital.

To date, a total of 5305 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district including 34 added on Thursday. So far, a total of 3052 patients have been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment while 244 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have so far died of COVID-19, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

As many as 648 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while another 1,361 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Number of suspects who have been under quarantine in their homes has reached 6300. To date, a total of 1775 persons have been relieved from quarantine, said Dr. Sohail.

Meanwhile, another 170 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 13,082 of which 7,850 have so far recovered while 129 died of the disease according to the figure released by National Command and Control Centre.