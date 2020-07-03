Akhtar terms Younis’s statement about Archer unnecessary

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has termed the statement of batting coach Younis Khan regarding English fast bowler Joffra Archer unnecessary.

Shoaib said in a video message that Archer was a good bowler but there was no need to be afraid of him. “Younis does not need to make such statements because it will make our batsmen play defensively,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar said that Younis should transfer his style to the players, so new players should play with their style, strike rate and average, in which case we can benefit from their presence in the coaching system.

The former fast bowler said: “I am sure they can do it. There is no need to panic or make such a statement to Joffre Archer.”