SIE organises free online summer camp

The Society for International Education (SIE) has started a two-weeks long free online summer camp for students from all over Pakistan.

“The online summer camp is designed to provide an engaging and learning platform for students nationwide so they can spend their time at home productively,” the SIE manager professional development said.

The programme outline topics included digital art, creative writing, web tools 2.0 and curriculum based online collaborative projects, according to the statement issued. The online camp that kicked off on June 29 would conclude on July 9. “A total of 1,175 registrations by national and international students enrolled in grades 6 to10 were received withing three days after the announcement was made, out of which, 110 students were selected to participate in the first phase of the camp.” the manager said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting everyone’s lives, including students, the online summer camp would serve as a wonderful opportunity and platform for student to spend their lockdown period productively. Similar groups would be enrolled from the eligible pool in the weeks ahead. A total of seven SIE staff members along with eight volunteers were engaged in creating content, tech support, and facilitating the sessions on Zoom and Google Classroom.

Participants of the online summer camp appreciated the SIE’s efforts and said the camp would be extremely useful for them. “The workshop is extremely informative. It is already helping me in my studies,” said Heena Kumari, a participant from Karachi.

“This has been the best experience of my life. Every session is unique and interesting. This Camp has provided me with skills and knowledge that I didn't even know of,” said Hania Anwar, another participants from Hyderabad. Afnan Ahmad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said he was enjoying the online camp a lot and looking forward to learn a lot more.