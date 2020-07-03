The issue of fake commercial pilot licences has caused irreparable damage to the reputation of licensing authorities in Pakistan and PIA. It is understandable that any corrupt person would like to obtain a fake doctoral degree or a fake driving licence or a fake commercial pilot licence, in order to get a job and to earn some money. However, what is beyond comprehension is why the examining or employing authorities can't find out about the authenticity of the documents? Why would the authorities employ a person with a fake degree, or why couldn't his colleagues pick up that he was a fake pilot? There are so many rules and regulations that nothing can sneak in without the authorities knowing. So, what can we do to improve our state's image? Press briefings won't do. We are already way behind our neighbours in terms of the reputation of educational degrees and credentials. Our professionals are no more welcome in many of the countries, without having to pass 'their' assessment examinations.

So, what can we do? Nothing. I don't think this is something that either the government or the investigative agencies would like to hide if they have any authority to investigate and bring to book the real culprits: those who issued fake documents, attested those and offered employment to those with fake documents, and those who stand to benefit from this issue raised by one of our honourable ministers. However, our mafias will be hugely interested in keeping this a secret. I think, eventually, the issue will die out, without any solution. The government will make a new committee and a new controlling authority with a few 'trusted people' in top position and will go back to business as usual.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad