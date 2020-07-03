Smart lockdown enforced in 214 affected areas of KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that an effective policy of smart lockdown is being implemented to curb coronavirus in 214 affected areas in various districts.

This he said while briefing media at Civil Secretariat. He said the number of affected people was 2,410, while 805,877 people were confined to their homes due to the smart lockdown.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was supervising the arrangements in these smart lockdown areas on the instructions of the chief minister. He said the lockdown in 89 areas, which had been imposed in mid-June, has been removed. The areas wherefrom the lockdown has been removed include a total of 15 areas in Nowshera district, 12 areas of Bajaur and 8 areas of Abbottabad, 2 areas of Bannu, 4 areas of Buner, 4 areas of Charsadda, 2 areas of Chitral Upper, 5 areas of Mardan and 4 areas of Peshawar. Similarly, the smart lockdown has also been implemented in one area each in South Waziristan, Hangu, DI Khan, Khyber, Kurram, Tank and three areas of Swat, 6 areas of Mansehra, 3 areas of Malakand, 5 areas of Lower Dir, 2 areas of Upper Dir and 3 areas of Haripur. About the merged districts, Ajmal Wazir said: “Merger process was a difficult task but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our government completed it, we did the work of 5 years in 15 months,” he added.