Four of family die in road accident

CHARSADDA: A women and her three kids were killed when a car fell into a river here on Thursday.

Police sources said the car fell into the river near Umarzai Post due to overspeeding. As a result, five-member of a family drowned. The sources said the Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot soon after the incident. They rescued Intizar Khan, the driver of the vehicle, and recovered the bodies of the woman and her one kid. The sources said the search was continuing to recover the bodies of the two kids.