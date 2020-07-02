Taliban maintain ties to Al-Qaeda affiliate: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Al-Qaeda´s regional affiliate in Afghanistan maintains close ties to the Taliban and has an “enduring interest” in attacking US and foreign troops, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Under a deal the Taliban signed with the United States in February, the insurgents agreed to stop Al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to plot attacks. But in the months since, the Taliban have continued to work with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the US Defense Department said in a report. “AQIS routinely supports and works with low-level Taliban members in its efforts to undermine the Afghan government, and maintains an enduring interest in attacking US forces and Western targets in the region,” the Pentagon said in a security assessment compiled for the US Congress. “Despite recent progress in the peace process, AQIS maintains close ties to the Taliban in Afghanistan, likely for protection and training.

The Pentagon report comes on the heels of a UN analysis released last month that found Al-Qaeda and the Taliban “remain close” and were in regular consultations over negotiations with America.