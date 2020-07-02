SC to take up video clip, sugar inquiry cases today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume today (Thursday) hearing in a suo motu notice taken on the video clip of Agha Iftikharuddin that got viral on social media in which derogatory language against the judiciary and judges was used.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen will resume hearing in the mater.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo motu notice on the video clip of Agha Iftikharuddin.

On June 26, the apex court while hearing the matter had issued notices to Iftikharuddin for using derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the of judiciary and judges. The court had also issued notices to DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Attorney General for today (Thursday).

Iftikharuddin had tendered unconditional apology for the video. He had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in which he stated that he in a private meeting unintentionally uttered some words. “That the deponent has lots of regrets, and feels sorry for those words, he seeks unconditional apologies and surrenders himself at mercy of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Iftikharuddin Mirza had submitted. The said bench will also take up today (Thursday) plea of the federal government challenging the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) suspending the operation of Inquiry Commission report on sugar crisis.

The federal government through the office of Attorney General for Pakistan had moved the apex court praying to grant leave to appeal against the order dated 23.06.2020 passed by the High Court of Sindh, suspending the operation of the Inquiry Commission report to the extent of various sugar mills owners. The SHC had directed for de-listing of the case on June 30, holding that the operation of the Inquiry Commission report to the extent of the petitioners shall remain suspended till the next date of hearing.