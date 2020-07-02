Apex Committee discusses coronavirus situation, locust threat

PESHAWAR: The Apex Committee, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday reviewed the overall security situation in the province, particularly in the tribal districts, as well as the Covid-19 situation and locust threat.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi and other officials. The forum was briefed on the progress made on the Accelerated Implementation Plan in the merged districts. The participants expressed satisfaction at the progress of each department. The participants discussed the locust threat in the province and received a presentation by the Agriculture Department on the measures undertaken so far to counter the threat.

The committee appreciated enhanced cooperation/collaboration between civil and military officials and approved the proposal for the future course of action.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation was on the agenda of the meeting. Satisfaction was voiced over the steps and efforts being taken by the provincial government in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the province. Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra briefed the forum about the implementation of policy directives to Medical and Teaching Institutes, the efficacy of smart lockdown, management of critical health supplies, critical beds enhancement and testing capacity of corona patients in length. The forum was also briefed about the Citizen Loss Compensation Project. The governor appreciated services being performed jointly by the relevant civil and military departments in containing Covid-19 spread and Locust threat in the province.