PTA extends VPN registration deadline

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate businesses and general public for registration of virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the VPN registration deadline for one month to July 31.
The legitimate VPN users have been asked to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process. For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, PTA can be approached at following email: [email protected]