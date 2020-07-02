close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
July 2, 2020

Man City to play Saturday semi against Arsenal

Sports

P
Pa
July 2, 2020

LONDON: Holders Manchester City will continue the defence of their FA Cup crown in the semi-final against Arsenal on Saturday, July 18, at Wembley.

The game, which pits Pep Guardiola against his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta, will be aired on BT Sport and kicks off at 7.45pm.

Manchester United and Chelsea will play at 6pm the following day, a match which will be televised live on BBC One.

City booked another Wembley date by beating Newcastle at the weekend while the Gunners won away at Sheffield United.

Latest News

More From Sports