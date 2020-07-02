Protests in held Kashmir over civilian death during attack

HELD SRINAGAR: Hundreds of people in Indian-held Kashmir staged protests on Wednesday, accusing occupation forces of killing a civilian following a gunbattle which also left an Indian trooper dead.

Fighters reportedly opened fire from a mosque attic in the northern town of Sopore, setting off a battle with security forces, paramilitary police spokesperson Junaid Khan told AFP.

The family of the civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan alleged that he was dragged out of his car after the showdown and shot dead by Indian paramilitary troopers. His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

“Locals said that he (Khan) was brought out of his car and shot dead by the forces,” Farooq Ahmed, a nephew of the dead man told AFP. “They told us that someone in uniform then put the child on his chest as he lay dead on the road and took photographs,” Farooq Ahmed said.

The photo of the child sat on the body of his dead grandfather was widely shared on social media. Paramilitary spokesman Khan said the allegation was “baseless”. Police also denied the claims, saying legal action would be taken for “false reports and rumours”. “There was no retaliation from the security forces,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar told reporters.

Hundreds assembled at the man’s funeral near Srinagar shouting “We want freedom” from Indian rule. Indian occupation forces have intensified violent operations since a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Former occupied Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed all the reports and tweets of pro-Indian media outlets that had portrayed the police as a saviour of the three-year-old child. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui tweeted with an accompanying photo of the child: “Searching for words to describe this picture of grief and helplessness of the Kashmiri people in IOJK today.”

Since January, at least 229 people have been killed during over 100 brutal military operations across Indian-occupied Kashmir, including 32 civilians, 54 occupation forces and 143 fighters, according to the Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a rights group.