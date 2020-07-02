PML-N hunger strike camps against hike in POL prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N has planned to set up hunger strike camps across the provincial metropolis against hike in POL prices here on Thursday (today).

A list of the strike camps has been issued to all 14 constituencies. The hunger strike will start at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm. MNA Malik Riaz and MPA Sami Ullah Khan will hold camp at Shahdra Morr, Ghazali Saleem Butt at Badamibagh, Ali Pervez Malik, Khawja Imran Nazir, Ch Shahbaz Ahmad and Kanwal Liaqat Advocate at Shalimar Bagh, Sheikh Rohail Asghar at Daroghawala. Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad and Rana Mashood at Samanabad, Waheed Alam Khan, Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Bilal Yasin at Regal Chowk, Saiful Malook Khokhar at Thokar Niaz Baig, MPA Mirza Javed at Adda Plot Raiwind, Mian Naseer Ahmad, Yasin Sohal at Walton and Ramzan Siddique Bhatti and Mian Muhammad Saleem at Township.