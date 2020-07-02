Six Pak cricketers to leave for Manchester from Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester from Lahore on Friday (tomorrow) by the national carrier.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz are set to leave for England after their second negative coronavirus tests.

From Manchester the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme.