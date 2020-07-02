NBF to open membership drive in July

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) has planned to open a membership drive in first week of July under Readers Club Scheme to provide books on discounted rates.

The membership drive will be opened in more than 50 main cities and membership fee restricted to Rs110.

According to an official, Readers Club Scheme attracts number of book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme.

The membership drive will continue for three months to facilitate books on low-priced rates.

He said that to get membership there is only need of copy of National Identity Card (NIC) and 2 passport size photos.