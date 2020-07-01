Lahore marriage hall owners for easing restrictions

LAHORE: The marriage hall owners have demanded easing of restrictions with a view to opening up of their businesses. They raised this demand in a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial held here on Tuesday.

President Marriage Hall Associations Khalid Idrees, Mian Muhammad Ilyas President Lahore Marriage Hall Association, Malik Atiq, Ch Shafiq and other members informed the minister about their concerns that there are millions of people associated with the business.

Due to Covid-19, the wedding halls have been closed since March 14, 2020 which led business associated people/stakeholders to a miserable life, they said. The minister said with the consultation of Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal he would talk to Usman Buzdar over the issue. Inshallah, SOPs will be prepared for you after Eid and soon the government will open this business, he said. Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmad said that the government would definitely open this business at the earliest.