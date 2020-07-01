Hot and humid weather expected in most country

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with trace rainfall was observed in the city here Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad during day time. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi during this period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kasur 09, Sialkot (City), Joharabad, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Okara 01, Zhob 11, Barkhan 05, Mastung 01 and Dir 04. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 22.8°C.