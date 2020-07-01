PCB seeks franchises’ opinion about remaining PSL-5 matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought the opinion of franchises regarding holding of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 or ending the fifth edition at the stage where it was suspended because of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The franchises have been told that the four matches would cost around Rs40.5 million, while the revenue is expected to be between Rs5 million and Rs7.5 million.

It has further been learnt the PCB has convened an online meeting of the governing council on Thursday (tomorrow) at the behest of the PSL franchises. For the first time the entire league was scheduled in Pakistan but the event was stopped after 30 matches due to coronavirus pandemic. The last few matches were also played without spectators. The play-offs, which were later converted into semi-finals, and the final were about to be held when the league had to be stopped.

It is to be noted that the PCB is looking at two possible windows: from November 17 to 20 and early December. However, according to sources, holding of the matches seems difficult. Even the top officials of the board are not in a mood to organise the matches. It will not be easy to find a window for the availability of foreign cricketers for the remaining matches, the sources added.

According to the sources, there is a proposal to finalise the accounts by ending PSL-5 at the stage where it was stopped.

However, it has not been decided whether Multan Sultans will be declared the winners for being at the top of the points table or whether the league will end without a champion.

Team owners recently wrote a joint letter to PCB CEO Wasim Khan, asking him to resolve the issues.