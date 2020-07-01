CM Mahmood Khan happy with Dhok Hussain Gas Field completion

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the Dhok Hussain Gas Field in Kohat district has been connected to the main supply line of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said laying of 14 kilometre pipeline from the above-mentioned gas field to the main supply line of SNGPL has been completed and supply of 12 MMCF gas on a daily basis to SNGPL has started. Mahmood Khan termed the completion of the project as an important development not only for the area but for the province and the entire country as well. He said with this development, the provincial government will receive a royalty of Rs 800 million and Rs 100 million as production bonus in addition to Rs 150 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (KPOGCL) per year.

The chief minister said thus the provincial government would have the income of more than Rs one billion per year. Mahmood Khan said a good deal of the royalty amount would be spent on the development of the gas-producing area which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity there. He said that the provincial government had taken steps on a priority basis for providing gas to the area and this long-standing issue of the area has also been resolved.