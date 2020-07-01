All tehsils of merged districts to have Rescue 1122 service

PESHAWAR: The services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the tehsils of the merged districts.

This was revealed at a meeting chaired here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various developmental projects of Relief & Rehabilitation Department undertaken in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Programme. The participants were told that over 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created for the purpose. The recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed whereas written test for recruitment against the remaining 623 posts has been scheduled.

The entire recruitment process would also be completed within the next couple of weeks. The meeting was told that the newly created positions include seven posts of BPS-18, 13 posts of BPS-17, 222 posts of BPS-16, 26 posts of BPS-14, 476 posts of BPS-12, 140 posts of BPS-11, 508 posts of BPS-06, 20 posts of BPS-5, 26 posts of BPS-2 and 160 posts of BPS-1. It was told that rescue stations were being established in 15 tehsils of tribal districts with an estimated cost of Rs. 2450 million. Rescue services in tehsils of Jamrud, Bara, Ghalanai and Khar have been started whereas construction work on the establishment of Rescue Stations in tehsils Kalai, Yaka Ghund, Nawogai, Miran Shah, Razmak, Wana, Ladda and Sadda have also been initiated. The land acquisition for the establishment of rescue stations in Landikotal, Ghalju and Parachinar is in progress. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to complete all the developmental projects of merged areas within the stipulated timelines.