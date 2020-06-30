China’s COVID-19 vaccine gets 100pc positive conversion rate

ISLAMABAD: All people administered with the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine on different intervals and by various dosages have induced neutralising antibodies, with 100 percent positive conversion rates, said China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

According to Sinopharm, the data was unveiled at the meeting for the blind review and the unblinding of the Phase I and II clinical trials results of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine held synchronously in China’s Beijing and Henan Province, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The inactivated vaccine was jointly researched and developed by Beijing-based National Vaccine and Serum Institute of China National Biotec Group(CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm and National Institute for Virus Disease Control and Prevention, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sinopharm said the findings are another important data of CNBG’s clinical research of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine after the unblinding of Wuhan Institute of Biological Products affiliated to CNBG showed on June 16, 2020.

On June 23, a Commencement Ceremony for the Phase III clinical trial of CNBG’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine was held in China’s Beijing and Wuhan, and Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates respectively. This is a key step for international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, CNBG has been pushing ahead the construction of production facility for high class biosecurity at a wartime speed. CNBG’s National Vaccine and Serum Institute completed China’s first and also the sole production facility for high class biosecurity on April 15, 2020.

After its’ putting into use, the annual output of COVID-19 vaccine will reach 120 million doses. It is learnt that the coronavirus vaccine may appear on the market at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, according to China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.(Sinopharm), a large healthcare group, has a full chain in the industry covering R&D, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail chains, healthcare, engineering services, exhibitions and conferences, international business and financial services.