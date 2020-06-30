Residents asked to use water carefully

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of the cantonment areas and due to the board’s efforts, now the RCB is being provided four million gallons additional water. RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections, he added.