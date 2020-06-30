Drive for corona tracing in high-risk slums

Islamabad: The Directorate of Health Services of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has launched a campaign in the slums of capital city in order to assess the prevalence of coronavirus in poor and high-risk population areas.

The campaign was launched at 48 Quarters G-7/3 Masjid Taqweetul Islam near CDA Aamm Saraey. According to MCI DG (Health Services) Dr. Hasan Orooj, this is all the more important since other areas have been covered through line listing. "Slum areas, where people are poor and compromise hygienic conditions and have poor health conditions, are more at risk," he said.

Dr. Hasan Orooj said the principle of equity was the core philosophy and vision of the campaign. "The campaign is fully supported by public representatives of the area." He said the DG Health Directorate had constituted teams under the supervision of Dr Iqbal to be facilitated by Kamran and Fazal Subhan to collect samples for testing.