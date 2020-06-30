SA players get green light to resume training

DURBAN: Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) return-to-train-and-play plans have been approved by the country’s sports ministry and the organisation will meet on Thursday to plot its course back to action. According to Cricinfo, CSA’s focus will be on getting the national men’s and women’s teams back in action, though franchise and provincial players will continue to wait before they can begin pre-season camps. A new date for the 3TC competition — a format in which three teams will play in the same game - is not expected imminently.