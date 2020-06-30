Sports activities in city remain at standstill

LAHORE: Lahore, which has always been a hub of sports activities in the country, is quiet these days as there are no major sporting activities because of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Although almost all the games have suffered due to this situation, cricket appears to have suffered the most. The cricket grounds across the city wear a deserted look. The playfields like LCCA, Carson, Jallo Stadium, Mughalpura Institute Race Course and that of Model Town, which used to host cricketers for different tournaments, also look deserted.

The club cricketers have been forced to stay at home due to the suspension of sports activities by the government. Many regular and popular cricket events like Yasin Akhtar Tournament, Siddique Tournament, Tauseef Tournament, Ikramuddin, Nazir Sr Memorial Tournament, Faiz Memorial, Yaqoob Memorial and Hameed Memorial seem to be a thing of the past.

Other sports like baseball, football, hockey, badminton, netball, basketball, snooker, polo and tennis have also suffered due to the virus situation. The organisers are now hoping for the sports activities to resume once the Covid-19 situation is improved and the lockdown restrictions are eased.