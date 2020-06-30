‘Scrap being stolen from Steel Mills’

Private contractors are stealing metal scrap worth millions of rupees from a subsidiary of the Pakistan Steel Mills in collusion with some officers in the management, a group of employees alleged on Monday.

The Employees Unity of Pakistan Steel said in a statement that the “corruption and theft has reached its peak at the Pakistan Steel Fabricating Company Limited because of the facilitation from the management”.

It said that security officials caught a truck carrying metal scrap worth around Rs10 million out of the premises without any authentication letter and an FIR was lodged with the Bin Qasim police station against a private person, who was the son of an officer of the company.

The statement added that after this incident the company had imposed a ban on the entry of that person until the disposal of the theft case in the court, but in connivance with some officers, the accused person was still picking up scrap from the premises.

The employees alleged that the person booked in the case worked for a known business conglomerate, which was also lobbying to get the contract of building a crushing plant and bowser at the PFSCL. They said some officers in the management supported the conglomerate against kickbacks. They demanded from the authorities to take notice of the illegalities and theft.