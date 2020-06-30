FOMMA’s founder trustee passes away!

The Trustees of FOMMA announce with profound grief the peaceful demise of Mr. Jalal Uddin Ahmed TQA,TPK, SK on 23rd June 2020 in Lahore. Mr. Jalal started his career as a University Professor in Lucknow, India and migrated to Pakistan soon after independence.

He served as Asst. Director, Department of Films and Publications, becoming Addl. Secy., Information Services in the Government of Pakistan prior to retirement. During the course of his career, he served as Press Councillor in Egypt in 1954 and also authored ‘Art in Pakistan’. Mr. Jalal had edited various magazines and publications for the Ministry in addition to publishing the magazine ‘Art and the Islamic World’ from London, for 20 years.

The Government of Pakistan bestowed him with various awards, including the Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam (TQA), Tamgha-e-Pakistan (TPK), Sitara-e-Khidmat (SK) and the ‘Pride of Performance for Service to the Arts’. Internationally, he was awarded the “Star of Jordan” by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Upon his return to Pakistan from the UK, he became the Founder Trustee and Director General of FOMMA until recently. He was a visionary, committed to the Fine Arts with commendable zest and energy despite his age for the development of the Foundation. He leaves behind him a myriad of friends and admirers in Pakistan as well as overseas who cherish and hope to continue his dream of development of the arts in Pakistan and projecting it to the world. Pakistan has lost a great son.***