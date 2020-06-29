Man, woman shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man and woman were shot dead in honour-related incident in Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat district on Sunday, police said. They said that Muhammad Ali shot dead his niece (S) and her alleged paramour, Sher Nawab, in Kotanai area. The accused fled the scene while the bodies were shifted to a hospital in Khwazakhela.