Mon Jun 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Man, woman shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

MINGORA: A man and woman were shot dead in honour-related incident in Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat district on Sunday, police said. They said that Muhammad Ali shot dead his niece (S) and her alleged paramour, Sher Nawab, in Kotanai area. The accused fled the scene while the bodies were shifted to a hospital in Khwazakhela.

