Kite twine kills girl in Lahore

LAHORE: A six-year-old girl was killed by a stray kite twine in the limits of Sanda police on Sunday, raising the death toll to six.

The victim was identified as Hareem Fatima, daughter of Imran. The girl along with her father was on her way to Shahdara when a stray kite twine fell on her and left a deep cut on throat. She was taken to hospital where she died.

On 10th May, the youth falling victim to kite flying in the limits of Islampura police was just 18-year-old Usman, son of Muhammad Yousaf. While riding on his way along with his brother Ali Haider, his throat was slit by kite twine, police said adding he was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he died. The victim hailed from Narowal and worked in Lahore.

Five persons have already died and over dozens sustained injuries caused by the illegal kite string in the Lahore City in 2020. Police failure in implementing the ban on kite-flying resulted in the killing of another young man in the Factory Area police limits on 24th March, 2020.

The victim was identified as Danish, 25, a resident of Azad Kashmir. He was living in a rented house in Sufiabad. He was on his way on a bike from Chungi Amar Sadhu when a stray kite string hit his neck. He was rushed to hospital in a rickshaw where he died.

Similarly, a young Dolphin Squad official died after string of a stray kite slit open his throat in the Nishtar police area on 15th February, 2020. Identified as Safdar Ali, the constable was going back home in the Barki area on a motorbike after completing his duty when the kite string left a deep cut on his neck and he died on the spot. DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan suspended the Sanda SHO Shirjeel Zia. Punjab CM also took notice of the incident and asked the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.