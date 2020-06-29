Pandemic promotes online shopping trend in capital

Islamabad : The trend of shopping was changing in federal capital due to COVID-19 pandemic and people have started buying essential commodities through online sites.

A local online company owner said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the pattern of shopping across the globe including Pakistan and people have started shifting from traditional shopping method to online shopping system.

The online shopping was new trend among the people, different companies, brands and outlets were providing thousands of their products by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the this testing time, he added.

While talking to this agency, Zunaira Akram, a customer living in Islamabad said she was purchasing grocery products from online shopping due to fear of COVID-19 pandemic this trend of shopping was more convenient and safe for her.

“On the other hand to buying things from going outside market it would not be considered safe and sound,” she added.

Kamran Zahid a buyer said he was buying mobile from an online shopping site which was giving special offers to customers in the pandemic days to get the attention of the customers and to sell out their products at low price.

The delivery timing of product within two days, which need to more faster to facilities the customers, he said.

Muhammad Hammad, a consumer said coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitalization trend consumer preferring to shop online instead of going to markets and use the digital payment instead of cash to minimize the risk of getting infected of deadly disease. “The online products sold by different brands were expensive and the standard of the goods was not up to mark,” he added.

While talking to this agency, an online shop owner, Sana who was selling grocery products said the trend of online shopping was increasing among the people due to coronavirus and they followed the (SOPs) during providing the products.