Activists say China-India clash shows severity of Kashmir dispute

LUTON: Britain-based Kashmiri activists have commented on the China-India border clash at the Line of Actual Control, saying the deadly clash was an indicator of the “severity of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.

On June 15, the Chinese and Indian armies clashed at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, 76 injured and 10 taken as prisoners and thereafter released by the Chinese.

London-based barrister and human rights activist Nawab Babar Khan has said: “The current clash between China and India in which 20 Indian soldiers have been killed is an indicator as regards the severity of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

He said the world should intervene to resolve the issue. “War is not a solution as it benefits nobody and has disastrous consequences. Dialogue is the appropriate way forward between India and Pakistan so as to solve the Kashmir issue. Third party mediation is crucial for any dialogue to be successful.

“Three nuclear powers surround Jammu and Kashmir and hence this region is the most dangerous nuclear flashpoint on earth. If the Kashmir issue is not resolved then there could be dire consequences for the region and world peace and stability.

Kashmir Solidarity Campaign Luton Coordinator Haji Mohammed Qurban stated that the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora around the world should unify and work collectively to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

JKLF Luton vice president Ejaz Malik said: “The Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora should work together and create awareness as regards the human rights violations committed by the right wing Modi government.”

PPP central executive member Ch Mohammed Araf said: “Pakistan needs a visionary leader who can follow the footsteps of Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto and can bravely stand for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. At present a lot more needs to be done to tackle the issue.”