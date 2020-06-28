Five more die of coronavirus in Swat

MINGORA: Five more died of coronavirus in Swat on Saturday.

With the new casualties, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached 91 in Swat district since the outbreak of fast-spreading Covid-19 viral disease in the country. Also, several more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of infected persons to 2486 in Swat district. The health department officials claimed that 1240 had been recovered from the fatal viral disease in the district so far.