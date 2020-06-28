close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

Railway land reclaimed

National

LAHORE: At least 33 marla piece of land of Pakistan Railways worth of Rs11.6 milllion was retrieved from illegal occupants.

The operation to retrieve the land in Chiniot was carried on the instructions of DS Railways Lahore.

Shops, hotels and tandur, etc, was established on the land which were demolished during the operation conducted by a railways team with the help of police.

