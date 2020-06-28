CM Mahmood Khan wants KP Culture & Tourism Authority functional

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to complete all the formalities and requirements in order to fully operationalise the newly-established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPC&TA) without further delay.

He issued these directives while chairing the 22nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) here. Besides Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Secretary Tourism Khushal Khan and Managing Director TCKP Junaid Khan, private sector members of the board and other relevant authorities attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister further directed the authorities to complete all the legal, financial and administrative formalities to wind up the TCKP, hand over its assets and liabilities to the authority and absorb all its employees in the authority in a prescribed manner.

He termed the promotion of tourism sector in the province as one of the top priority areas of his government.

He added that the provincial government was taking result-oriented steps under a well-planned strategy as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the best use of the tourism potentials of the province with an aim to create maximum employment opportunities for the people and to boost the economy of the province.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the progress so far made on the liquidation of the TCKP after the establishment of the Culture and Tourism Authority as provided in the KP Culture and Tourism Act 2019.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir to streamline and expedite all the legal, administrative and financial matters with regard to the liquidation of the TCKP in a prescribed manner.

The committee will finalise and present its recommendations to the competent forum within a week time. Other members of the committee include secretaries finance, Law, Tourism and Establishment.