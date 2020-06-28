IBCC grants IB programmes equivalence to HSSC, SSC for May exam sessions

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has agreed that all International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) results will be treated as equivalent to the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) respectively.

During recent months, the IB has been engaged in ongoing discussions with the IBCC from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training about the cancellation of the May 2020 DP examinations and the MYP Assessment to ensure that IB students are not disadvantaged as they progress to their next phase of education.

The IBCC also confirmed that the equivalence formula for internal assessments will not be applied while converting the internal assessment of IB students for May 2020.

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen’s decisions are applicable only for the May 2020 examinations.

For more details on grades and certificates being awarded to students from the IB as part of the May 2020 examination session, Uzma Shujjat, Regional Manager of Pakistan for the IB, said: “IB students, their wellbeing and progression in future stages of life, have been at the forefront of the IB’s thinking as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IB understands that the situation has been very difficult for schools, students and parents over the recent months, and hopes that this positive update brings a level of relief to the IB learning community in Pakistan.”