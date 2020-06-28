Mickelson grabs Travelers lead

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson, making his first US PGA Tour start since turning 50, fired a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to seize the lead in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The five-time major winner was the star of a marquee group that also featured world number one Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, shaking off an early bogey to card eight birdies and build a 13-under par total of 127.

He was one stroke in front of overnight leader Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and morning pacesetter Will Gordon. Mickelson finished in style, nearly holing his approach shot at 18 and tapping in for a closing birdie.

It marks the first time in a career includes 44 PGA Tour titles that Mickelson has opened a tournament with two rounds of 64 or better.

Hughes, who torched TPC River Highlands for a 10-under 60 on Thursday, battled to a 68 for 128. One-under through nine holes after three birdies and two bogeys, he made just one birdie on the back nine.

Gordon, making his eighth tour start on a sponsor’s exemption, made the most of his chance with an eight-under-par 62.

The 23-year-old American had nine birdies against a lone bogey in his first tour start since the Puerto Rico Open as the tour took a three-month hiatus starting in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gordon started on the back nine and birdied six of his first eight holes, the first of them on a 45-foot putt at the 10th. He rolled in a 25-footer at the eighth for his final birdie of the day. McIlroy had four birdies and two bogeys in a two-under-par 68 and headlined a group on nine-under 131 that also included Americans Xander Schauffele, Brendan Steele and Brendon Todd and Australian Marc Leishman.